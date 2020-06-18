All apartments in Chicago
1108 W Balmoral Ave 3

1108 W Balmoral Ave · (773) 357-7733
Location

1108 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Berwyn Red Stop - 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 135060

1 BD / 1 BA Edgewater Recent Rehab Apt! In Unit W/D! Steps To Red Line!

This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit has been GUT rehabbed! Includes modern features such as:

-IN-UNIT Washer & Dryer
-Central Heat and Air Conditioning
-Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher
-Granite Counter-tops, Maple Cabinetry
-Spacious Pantry Closet
-Spa Tiling in Bathroom
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout

Located one block north of the Berwyn Red Line stop, two south of Bryn Mawr. Walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment along Broadway! Jewel-Osco and Mariano's convenient. Just a few blocks from the Lake Shore!

Tech Fee includes 200mbps Internet, Amazon Key Delivery and Online Portal Access

Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/135060
Property Id 135060

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5701691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 W Balmoral Ave 3 have any available units?
1108 W Balmoral Ave 3 has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 W Balmoral Ave 3 have?
Some of 1108 W Balmoral Ave 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 W Balmoral Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1108 W Balmoral Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 W Balmoral Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 W Balmoral Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1108 W Balmoral Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 1108 W Balmoral Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1108 W Balmoral Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 W Balmoral Ave 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 W Balmoral Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 1108 W Balmoral Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1108 W Balmoral Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 1108 W Balmoral Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 W Balmoral Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 W Balmoral Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
