1108 W Balmoral Ave 3

Amenities
Berwyn Red Stop - 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 135060
1 BD / 1 BA Edgewater Recent Rehab Apt! In Unit W/D! Steps To Red Line!
This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit has been GUT rehabbed! Includes modern features such as:
-IN-UNIT Washer & Dryer
-Central Heat and Air Conditioning
-Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher
-Granite Counter-tops, Maple Cabinetry
-Spacious Pantry Closet
-Spa Tiling in Bathroom
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Located one block north of the Berwyn Red Line stop, two south of Bryn Mawr. Walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment along Broadway! Jewel-Osco and Mariano's convenient. Just a few blocks from the Lake Shore!
Tech Fee includes 200mbps Internet, Amazon Key Delivery and Online Portal Access
Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
*Photos may be of a similar unit.
Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/135060
No Dogs Allowed
