1108 W Balmoral Ave 3

Berwyn Red Stop - 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 135060



1 BD / 1 BA Edgewater Recent Rehab Apt! In Unit W/D! Steps To Red Line!



This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit has been GUT rehabbed! Includes modern features such as:



-IN-UNIT Washer & Dryer

-Central Heat and Air Conditioning

-Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher

-Granite Counter-tops, Maple Cabinetry

-Spacious Pantry Closet

-Spa Tiling in Bathroom

-Hardwood Flooring Throughout



Located one block north of the Berwyn Red Line stop, two south of Bryn Mawr. Walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment along Broadway! Jewel-Osco and Mariano's convenient. Just a few blocks from the Lake Shore!



Tech Fee includes 200mbps Internet, Amazon Key Delivery and Online Portal Access



Application Fee & Move Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

No Dogs Allowed



