1104 West 78th Street

Come see this beautiful & recently updated 2 bedroom unit in Gresham. This apartment is clean & beautiful, it has been recently modernized and updated with contemporary finishes. Walk in to the comfort of a warm and spacious home, with a very comfortable living room (11x14 ft), ideal for nice gatherings or quiet evenings watching films. The spacious eat-in kitchen (11x13 ft) features a modern & updated layout, modern cabinets & tiled backsplash wall. The recently remodeled bathroom features dual flush toilet and modern ceramic tiles over the bathtub. The bedrooms are spacious (both 11x11 ft) and have their own closets. This home has its own heating system, you will never worry about being cold. The apartment is filled with sunlight in every room, which helps you keep your bills low. The property has a nice shared yard, ready for your enjoyment. Close to public transportation, shopping, parks & more. Make an appointment today! 1 Month Deposit, Move-In Fee $350.