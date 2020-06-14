All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1104 West 78th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1104 West 78th Street
Last updated April 19 2020 at 8:20 PM

1104 West 78th Street

1104 West 78th Street · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Auburn Gresham
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1104 West 78th Street, Chicago, IL 60620
Auburn Gresham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2W · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see this beautiful & recently updated 2 bedroom unit in Gresham. This apartment is clean & beautiful, it has been recently modernized and updated with contemporary finishes. Walk in to the comfort of a warm and spacious home, with a very comfortable living room (11x14 ft), ideal for nice gatherings or quiet evenings watching films. The spacious eat-in kitchen (11x13 ft) features a modern & updated layout, modern cabinets & tiled backsplash wall. The recently remodeled bathroom features dual flush toilet and modern ceramic tiles over the bathtub. The bedrooms are spacious (both 11x11 ft) and have their own closets. This home has its own heating system, you will never worry about being cold. The apartment is filled with sunlight in every room, which helps you keep your bills low. The property has a nice shared yard, ready for your enjoyment. Close to public transportation, shopping, parks & more. Make an appointment today! 1 Month Deposit, Move-In Fee $350.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 West 78th Street have any available units?
1104 West 78th Street has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1104 West 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1104 West 78th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 West 78th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1104 West 78th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1104 West 78th Street offer parking?
No, 1104 West 78th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1104 West 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 West 78th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 West 78th Street have a pool?
No, 1104 West 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1104 West 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 1104 West 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 West 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 West 78th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 West 78th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 West 78th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1104 West 78th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pelham
326 West Dickens Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
5326-5336 S. Greenwood Avenue
5326 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5120 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
Sheridan Tower
5650 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
7801-03 S Cornell
7801 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
5158 North Leavitt Apt.
5158 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625
Oakdale Terrace
525 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
6701 N Glenwood
6701 North Glenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity