All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1104 W Glenlake Ave 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1104 W Glenlake Ave 3
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1104 W Glenlake Ave 3

1104 W Glenlake Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Edgewater
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1104 W Glenlake Ave, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom in Edgewater available now! - Property Id: 246930

Live in this beautiful apartment in Edgewater. This building is pet friendly. No security deposit just a move in fee. Just a short walk to the Granville Red line, near the Aldi, Wholefoods and the Lake! Near plenty of restaurants, nightlife and shopping. This apartment is a two bedroom apartment with two good size bedrooms. It features a good layout, a large closet and a modern bathroom. The kitchen has good cabinet and counter space and hardwood floors!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246930
Property Id 246930

(RLNE5860955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 W Glenlake Ave 3 have any available units?
1104 W Glenlake Ave 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 W Glenlake Ave 3 have?
Some of 1104 W Glenlake Ave 3's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 W Glenlake Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1104 W Glenlake Ave 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 W Glenlake Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 W Glenlake Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1104 W Glenlake Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 1104 W Glenlake Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1104 W Glenlake Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 W Glenlake Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 W Glenlake Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 1104 W Glenlake Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1104 W Glenlake Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 1104 W Glenlake Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 W Glenlake Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 W Glenlake Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bryn
5600 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
1325 N Wells
1325 North Wells
Chicago, IL 60610
Clarendon Shores
4750 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
MDA City Club Apartments
63 E Lake St
Chicago, IL 60601
660 W Barry
660 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Washington Plaza
5501 W Washington Blvd
Chicago, IL 60644
Alta Grand Central
221 West Harrison Street
Chicago, IL 60607
7823 S Euclid Ave
7823 S Euclid Ave
Chicago, IL 60649

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College