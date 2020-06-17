All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1100 W CORNELIA AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1100 W CORNELIA AVE
Last updated March 5 2020 at 9:54 PM

1100 W CORNELIA AVE

1100 West Cornelia Avenue · (312) 672-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1100 West Cornelia Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Beautiful Soft Loft 1 Bedroom in Wrigleyville w/Tons of Space
Wonderful big one bedroom soft loft in the heart of Wrigleyville. Updated kitchen, shared rooftop deck, steps away from all the shops and restaurants the Wrigleyville has to offer including amazing nightlife, easy access to Lake Shore Drive, shopping, restaurants and parks! Two big closets in the bedroom provide plenty of storage and there is an additional storage as well. Enjoy high ceilings and small outdoor deck just outside the back door. Rent includes cable and internet as well as one gated parking spot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 W CORNELIA AVE have any available units?
1100 W CORNELIA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 W CORNELIA AVE have?
Some of 1100 W CORNELIA AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 W CORNELIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1100 W CORNELIA AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 W CORNELIA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1100 W CORNELIA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1100 W CORNELIA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1100 W CORNELIA AVE does offer parking.
Does 1100 W CORNELIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 W CORNELIA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 W CORNELIA AVE have a pool?
No, 1100 W CORNELIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1100 W CORNELIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 1100 W CORNELIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 W CORNELIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 W CORNELIA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1100 W CORNELIA AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5220 S.kenwood Ave
5220 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
3130 North Lake Shore Drive
3130 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60657
5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue
5237-5245 S Kenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
849 W Wellington Ave
849 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Niche 905
905 N Orleans
Chicago, IL 60610
5158 North Leavitt Apt.
5158 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625
3417 N Janssen Ave
3417 North Janssen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Burnham Pointe
730 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity