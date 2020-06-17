1100 W CORNELIA AVE

Amenities
Beautiful Soft Loft 1 Bedroom in Wrigleyville w/Tons of Space
Wonderful big one bedroom soft loft in the heart of Wrigleyville. Updated kitchen, shared rooftop deck, steps away from all the shops and restaurants the Wrigleyville has to offer including amazing nightlife, easy access to Lake Shore Drive, shopping, restaurants and parks! Two big closets in the bedroom provide plenty of storage and there is an additional storage as well. Enjoy high ceilings and small outdoor deck just outside the back door. Rent includes cable and internet as well as one gated parking spot!