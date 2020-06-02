11 E Walton Pl 4302

Amenities
Rarely available 3 bedroom + den at the Waldorf. - Property Id: 225043
Rarely available 3 bedroom + den, luxury residence at the Waldorf. Designer home with marvelous open floor plan features top of the line stainless steel appliances, 2 balconies, fireplace, formal dining room, and 3 spacious bedrooms. Den opens to stunning gourmet kitchen. Large windows throughout provide beautiful city and lake views. Rent includes; 1 parking spot, gas, heat, air, pool & fitness room. Building offers; Hotel Spa use, Self and valet parking, concierge service, restaurants and room service.
