Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:33 AM

11 E Walton Pl 4302

11 E Walton St · (847) 664-9667
Location

11 E Walton St, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4302 · Avail. now

$19,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
valet service
Rarely available 3 bedroom + den at the Waldorf. - Property Id: 225043

Rarely available 3 bedroom + den, luxury residence at the Waldorf. Designer home with marvelous open floor plan features top of the line stainless steel appliances, 2 balconies, fireplace, formal dining room, and 3 spacious bedrooms. Den opens to stunning gourmet kitchen. Large windows throughout provide beautiful city and lake views. Rent includes; 1 parking spot, gas, heat, air, pool & fitness room. Building offers; Hotel Spa use, Self and valet parking, concierge service, restaurants and room service.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225043
Property Id 225043

(RLNE5587065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 E Walton Pl 4302 have any available units?
11 E Walton Pl 4302 has a unit available for $19,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 E Walton Pl 4302 have?
Some of 11 E Walton Pl 4302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 E Walton Pl 4302 currently offering any rent specials?
11 E Walton Pl 4302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 E Walton Pl 4302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 E Walton Pl 4302 is pet friendly.
Does 11 E Walton Pl 4302 offer parking?
Yes, 11 E Walton Pl 4302 does offer parking.
Does 11 E Walton Pl 4302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 E Walton Pl 4302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 E Walton Pl 4302 have a pool?
Yes, 11 E Walton Pl 4302 has a pool.
Does 11 E Walton Pl 4302 have accessible units?
No, 11 E Walton Pl 4302 does not have accessible units.
Does 11 E Walton Pl 4302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 E Walton Pl 4302 has units with dishwashers.
