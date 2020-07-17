All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1055-67 W Glenlake

1055 W Glenlake Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1055 W Glenlake Ave, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Be The First To Enjoy This Remodel! - Property Id: 301634

Unmatched QUALITY in this top-notch renovated two bed/two bath apartment on a tree lined street in Edgewater.

This property is only a half block from Whole Foods, Thorndale Red Line trains, and Lane Beach! This is North side living at it's finest.

Easy same day showings!
Rent includes water + sewer + trash + heat.
No security deposit with one-time move in fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301634
Property Id 301634

(RLNE5859762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055-67 W Glenlake have any available units?
1055-67 W Glenlake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1055-67 W Glenlake have?
Some of 1055-67 W Glenlake's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055-67 W Glenlake currently offering any rent specials?
1055-67 W Glenlake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055-67 W Glenlake pet-friendly?
Yes, 1055-67 W Glenlake is pet friendly.
Does 1055-67 W Glenlake offer parking?
No, 1055-67 W Glenlake does not offer parking.
Does 1055-67 W Glenlake have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1055-67 W Glenlake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055-67 W Glenlake have a pool?
No, 1055-67 W Glenlake does not have a pool.
Does 1055-67 W Glenlake have accessible units?
No, 1055-67 W Glenlake does not have accessible units.
Does 1055-67 W Glenlake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1055-67 W Glenlake has units with dishwashers.
