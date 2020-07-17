1055-67 W Glenlake

Amenities

dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated gym some paid utils microwave

Be The First To Enjoy This Remodel! - Property Id: 301634



Unmatched QUALITY in this top-notch renovated two bed/two bath apartment on a tree lined street in Edgewater.



This property is only a half block from Whole Foods, Thorndale Red Line trains, and Lane Beach! This is North side living at it's finest.



Easy same day showings!

Rent includes water + sewer + trash + heat.

No security deposit with one-time move in fee.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301634

