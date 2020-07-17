All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1029 N WOOD ST, 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1029 N WOOD ST, 3
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1029 N WOOD ST, 3

1029 North Wood Street · (312) 589-0370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1029 North Wood Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious and bright top floor duplex - Property Id: 309517

3BR/2BA with family room/home office. Recently remodeled master bath and kitchen. Master bath features glass enclosed tiled shower. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, lots of cabinets and leads to possible eating area. Newer carpet. Hardwood floors. GFA/CA. In unit washer and dryer, great closet space. Nicely landscaped shared yard. No Pets. No smoking. Parking available for $125mo. Fabulous location walking distance to everything Division Street has to offer. Agent interest.

650+ CREDIT SCORE & PROOF OF 3X'S RENT INCOME ON A MONTHLY BASIS FOR THE HOUSEHOLD IS A GOOD FOUNDATION.

THE PRICE ABOVE EXPRESSED THE LOWEST RENTAL PRICE AT THE TIME THE AD WAS PRESSED & ARE SUBJECTED TO CHANGE. NOT ONLY DO I HAVE THESE BEAUTIFUL UNITS, BUT SEVERAL OTHERS IN MANY BUILDINGS IN THE AREA & ACROSS THE CITY. FEEL FREE TO REACH OUT TO LADARIAN @ 312-589-0370 OR LDC@LocateChicago.com FOR MORE INFO.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1029-n-wood-st-chicago-il-unit-3/309517
Property Id 309517

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5937018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 N WOOD ST, 3 have any available units?
1029 N WOOD ST, 3 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1029 N WOOD ST, 3 have?
Some of 1029 N WOOD ST, 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 N WOOD ST, 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1029 N WOOD ST, 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 N WOOD ST, 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1029 N WOOD ST, 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1029 N WOOD ST, 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1029 N WOOD ST, 3 offers parking.
Does 1029 N WOOD ST, 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1029 N WOOD ST, 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 N WOOD ST, 3 have a pool?
No, 1029 N WOOD ST, 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1029 N WOOD ST, 3 have accessible units?
No, 1029 N WOOD ST, 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 N WOOD ST, 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1029 N WOOD ST, 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1029 N WOOD ST, 3?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1401 E.hyde Park Blvd
1401 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
Buena Shores
833 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
5110 S.kenwood Ave
5110 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Kingsbury Plaza
520 N Kingsbury St
Chicago, IL 60654
7316 S Jeffery Blvd
7316 S Jeffery Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
6832 S Crandon
6832 S Crandon Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
The Residences at NEWCITY
1457 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60610
6701 N Glenwood
6701 North Glenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity