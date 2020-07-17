1029 N WOOD ST, 3

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spacious and bright top floor duplex - Property Id: 309517



3BR/2BA with family room/home office. Recently remodeled master bath and kitchen. Master bath features glass enclosed tiled shower. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, lots of cabinets and leads to possible eating area. Newer carpet. Hardwood floors. GFA/CA. In unit washer and dryer, great closet space. Nicely landscaped shared yard. No Pets. No smoking. Parking available for $125mo. Fabulous location walking distance to everything Division Street has to offer. Agent interest.



650+ CREDIT SCORE & PROOF OF 3X'S RENT INCOME ON A MONTHLY BASIS FOR THE HOUSEHOLD IS A GOOD FOUNDATION.



THE PRICE ABOVE EXPRESSED THE LOWEST RENTAL PRICE AT THE TIME THE AD WAS PRESSED & ARE SUBJECTED TO CHANGE. NOT ONLY DO I HAVE THESE BEAUTIFUL UNITS, BUT SEVERAL OTHERS IN MANY BUILDINGS IN THE AREA & ACROSS THE CITY. FEEL FREE TO REACH OUT TO LADARIAN @ 312-589-0370 OR LDC@LocateChicago.com FOR MORE INFO.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1029-n-wood-st-chicago-il-unit-3/309517

Property Id 309517



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5937018)