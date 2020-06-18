1023 North Ashland Avenue

Amenities

2018 NEWER CONSTRUCTION 2 Bed/2 Bath Penthouse w/ downtown view in Noble Square/West Town/Wicker Park. ELEVATOR BUILDING. Beautifully designed with contemporary finishes including pre-finished wide plank floors, large open floor plan and kitchen, quartz countertops, SS appliances, spa quality master bath with over-sized rain shower, excellent closet space, in-unit washer dryer and balcony. Building has common rooftop with elevator access for all the tenants to enjoy with amazing skyline views, bike storage, package room, exterior storage, 50 MB Internet (included) and attached garage parking for $150/month. Easy access to 90/94 and quick walk to Division Blue, grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants, and more! Pets allowed! Please note that photos are of a similar unit and floor plan, not the exact unit. Available July 1st!