Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:15 AM

1023 North Ashland Avenue

1023 North Ashland Avenue · (773) 645-7900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1023 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability



Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
2018 NEWER CONSTRUCTION 2 Bed/2 Bath Penthouse w/ downtown view in Noble Square/West Town/Wicker Park. ELEVATOR BUILDING. Beautifully designed with contemporary finishes including pre-finished wide plank floors, large open floor plan and kitchen, quartz countertops, SS appliances, spa quality master bath with over-sized rain shower, excellent closet space, in-unit washer dryer and balcony. Building has common rooftop with elevator access for all the tenants to enjoy with amazing skyline views, bike storage, package room, exterior storage, 50 MB Internet (included) and attached garage parking for $150/month. Easy access to 90/94 and quick walk to Division Blue, grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants, and more! Pets allowed! Please note that photos are of a similar unit and floor plan, not the exact unit. Available July 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 North Ashland Avenue have any available units?
1023 North Ashland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 North Ashland Avenue have?
Some of 1023 North Ashland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 North Ashland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1023 North Ashland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 North Ashland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1023 North Ashland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1023 North Ashland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1023 North Ashland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1023 North Ashland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1023 North Ashland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 North Ashland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1023 North Ashland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1023 North Ashland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1023 North Ashland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 North Ashland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 North Ashland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
