1022 N Damen Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

1022 N Damen Ave

Open Now until 6pm
1022 North Damen Avenue · (773) 796-4671
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1022 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2009-13 · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1022 N Damen Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
parking
1022-24 N. Damen / 2009 W. Cortez
Amazing Wicker Park Location with lots of local flavor only blocks away. Walk out your door to Damen bus line. 1/2 mile walk to el (blue line). All units have

- Newer windows
- Central air & gas heat
- Laundry room in building
- Storage Locker
- Professional management company with over 45 years experience
- 24 hour emergency call center
- No security deposit!

Cortez & Damen
This building offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments.

Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $0 for Applicant, $50 if Co-Signer
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 N Damen Ave have any available units?
1022 N Damen Ave has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 N Damen Ave have?
Some of 1022 N Damen Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 N Damen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1022 N Damen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 N Damen Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1022 N Damen Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1022 N Damen Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1022 N Damen Ave offers parking.
Does 1022 N Damen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 N Damen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 N Damen Ave have a pool?
No, 1022 N Damen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1022 N Damen Ave have accessible units?
No, 1022 N Damen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 N Damen Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 N Damen Ave has units with dishwashers.
