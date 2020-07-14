1022 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622 West Town
Price and availability
VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2009-13 · Avail. now
$1,975
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1022 N Damen Ave.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
parking
1022-24 N. Damen / 2009 W. Cortez Amazing Wicker Park Location with lots of local flavor only blocks away. Walk out your door to Damen bus line. 1/2 mile walk to el (blue line). All units have
- Newer windows - Central air & gas heat - Laundry room in building - Storage Locker - Professional management company with over 45 years experience - 24 hour emergency call center - No security deposit!
Cortez & Damen This building offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments.
Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $0 for Applicant, $50 if Co-Signer