1022 N Damen Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated oven Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cats allowed parking

1022-24 N. Damen / 2009 W. Cortez

Amazing Wicker Park Location with lots of local flavor only blocks away. Walk out your door to Damen bus line. 1/2 mile walk to el (blue line). All units have



- Newer windows

- Central air & gas heat

- Laundry room in building

- Storage Locker

- Professional management company with over 45 years experience

- 24 hour emergency call center

- No security deposit!



Cortez & Damen

This building offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments.



Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443