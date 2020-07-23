All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1002 West Dakin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1002 West Dakin Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 2:43 PM

1002 West Dakin Street

1002 W Dakin St · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1299088
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1002 W Dakin St, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming One Bedroom Apartment in Lakeview!
Lakeview Luxury Flats presented by Loukas Development! 1 Bedroom ( virtually staged/unfurnished) Steps away from the CTA Red Line, Wrigley Field, and all this ideal neighborhood has to offer, stands 20 brand new gut-rehabbed apartments. These classic, Chicago-style flats have been thoughtfully updated with crisp, clean, luxury finishes, a bright living/dining area, sun-drenched living space, custom cabinetry, brand new stainless steel appliances, stunning hardwood flooring, bright white subway tile, recessed lighting throughout, and the convenience of in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy easy commuting, and the popular Breakfast House restaurant is coming soon below for your convenience! Water, heat, & scavenger included. CLICK TO TAKE A 3D TOUR & watch our custom DRONE/VIDEO FOOTAGE!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 West Dakin Street have any available units?
1002 West Dakin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 West Dakin Street have?
Some of 1002 West Dakin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 West Dakin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1002 West Dakin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 West Dakin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 West Dakin Street is pet friendly.
Does 1002 West Dakin Street offer parking?
No, 1002 West Dakin Street does not offer parking.
Does 1002 West Dakin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 West Dakin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 West Dakin Street have a pool?
No, 1002 West Dakin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1002 West Dakin Street have accessible units?
No, 1002 West Dakin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 West Dakin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 West Dakin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1002 West Dakin Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5401-5409 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
5401 S Cottage Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5118 S.dorchester Ave
5118 South Dorchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
7624 S Kingston
7624 S Kingston Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
310 N Menard
310 N Menard Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
MDA City Club Apartments
63 E Lake St
Chicago, IL 60601
12000 S Eggleston
12000 S Eggleston Ave
Chicago, IL 60628
Reside 707
707 W Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
200 Squared
210 N. Wells
Chicago, IL 60601

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity