1002 West Dakin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming One Bedroom Apartment in Lakeview!

Lakeview Luxury Flats presented by Loukas Development! 1 Bedroom ( virtually staged/unfurnished) Steps away from the CTA Red Line, Wrigley Field, and all this ideal neighborhood has to offer, stands 20 brand new gut-rehabbed apartments. These classic, Chicago-style flats have been thoughtfully updated with crisp, clean, luxury finishes, a bright living/dining area, sun-drenched living space, custom cabinetry, brand new stainless steel appliances, stunning hardwood flooring, bright white subway tile, recessed lighting throughout, and the convenience of in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy easy commuting, and the popular Breakfast House restaurant is coming soon below for your convenience! Water, heat, & scavenger included. CLICK TO TAKE A 3D TOUR & watch our custom DRONE/VIDEO FOOTAGE!

