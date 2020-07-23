1002 West Dakin Street

Amenities
Charming One Bedroom Apartment in Lakeview!
Lakeview Luxury Flats presented by Loukas Development! 1 Bedroom ( virtually staged/unfurnished) Steps away from the CTA Red Line, Wrigley Field, and all this ideal neighborhood has to offer, stands 20 brand new gut-rehabbed apartments. These classic, Chicago-style flats have been thoughtfully updated with crisp, clean, luxury finishes, a bright living/dining area, sun-drenched living space, custom cabinetry, brand new stainless steel appliances, stunning hardwood flooring, bright white subway tile, recessed lighting throughout, and the convenience of in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy easy commuting, and the popular Breakfast House restaurant is coming soon below for your convenience! Water, heat, & scavenger included. CLICK TO TAKE A 3D TOUR & watch our custom DRONE/VIDEO FOOTAGE!
Contact us to schedule a showing.