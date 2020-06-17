All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1002 West Dakin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1002 West Dakin Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:23 PM

1002 West Dakin Street

1002 W Dakin St · (262) 613-8985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1002 W Dakin St, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS FEAT. W/D IN-UNIT AVAILABLE NOW OR 8/1 LATEST! OFFERING ONE MONTH FREE ON 13-MONTH LEASE STARTING 7/1 (market rate advertised) or 8/1 latest (ask about different move-in dates) IN-PERSON AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE! (see links and/or email). Luxury newly renovated quaint and charming yet spacious one bedroom/one bathroom *unfurnished/virtually staged* apartment in Wrigleyville/Lakeview available NOW or August 1st latest - only $1850/month! BRAND NEW KITCHEN! BRAND NEW BATHROOM! INCLUDES WASHER/DRYER IN-UNIT + dishwasher, shared balcony and hardwood floors throughout. $50/month utility fee includes water, HEAT and trash! Right off CTA Red line Sheridan stop! 20 min train to Loop! Easy (zone) street parking! Close to Wrigley Field, Walgreens, Dollop Coffee, 1/2 mile to Lakefront Trail, Whole Foods and Jewel Osco. Offering 12-16 month lease terms. Pets are welcome, $200 annual fee per pet. Some restrictions and additional pet fees, ask for details. To apply: 675 min credit score required. $79 application fee/applicant + $500 move-in fee, $300 move-out/cleaning fee + renter's insurance required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 West Dakin Street have any available units?
1002 West Dakin Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 West Dakin Street have?
Some of 1002 West Dakin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 West Dakin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1002 West Dakin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 West Dakin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 West Dakin Street is pet friendly.
Does 1002 West Dakin Street offer parking?
No, 1002 West Dakin Street does not offer parking.
Does 1002 West Dakin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 West Dakin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 West Dakin Street have a pool?
No, 1002 West Dakin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1002 West Dakin Street have accessible units?
No, 1002 West Dakin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 West Dakin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 West Dakin Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1002 West Dakin Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hubbard Place
360 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
5235 S.drexel Ave
5235 South Drexel Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
The Belmont by Reside
3170 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
1022 N Damen Ave
1022 North Damen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
AMLI River North
71 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
X Chicago
710 West 14th St
Chicago, IL 60607
1515 E. 54th Street
1515-1521 E 54th St
Chicago, IL 60615
Union West
933 W Washington Blvd
Chicago, IL 60606

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity