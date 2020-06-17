1002 West Dakin Street

Amenities

NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS FEAT. W/D IN-UNIT AVAILABLE NOW OR 8/1 LATEST! OFFERING ONE MONTH FREE ON 13-MONTH LEASE STARTING 7/1 (market rate advertised) or 8/1 latest (ask about different move-in dates) IN-PERSON AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE! (see links and/or email). Luxury newly renovated quaint and charming yet spacious one bedroom/one bathroom *unfurnished/virtually staged* apartment in Wrigleyville/Lakeview available NOW or August 1st latest - only $1850/month! BRAND NEW KITCHEN! BRAND NEW BATHROOM! INCLUDES WASHER/DRYER IN-UNIT + dishwasher, shared balcony and hardwood floors throughout. $50/month utility fee includes water, HEAT and trash! Right off CTA Red line Sheridan stop! 20 min train to Loop! Easy (zone) street parking! Close to Wrigley Field, Walgreens, Dollop Coffee, 1/2 mile to Lakefront Trail, Whole Foods and Jewel Osco. Offering 12-16 month lease terms. Pets are welcome, $200 annual fee per pet. Some restrictions and additional pet fees, ask for details. To apply: 675 min credit score required. $79 application fee/applicant + $500 move-in fee, $300 move-out/cleaning fee + renter's insurance required