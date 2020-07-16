1002 South Clark St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court dog park fire pit gym parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill garage hot tub media room package receiving

FLOORPLAN: 19 | ONE BEDROOM | ONE BATHROOM | CUSTOM HARDWOOD FLOORING | QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS | STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES | AMBIENT TRACK LIGHTING | FLOOR-TO-CEILING WINDOWS | HIGH CEILINGS | WEST FACING | 765 SQ FT APARTMENT HOME APPOINTMENTS: Dramatic 9'6" ceilings Panoramic views of Lake Michigan or the Chicago skyline Whirlpool stainless steel appliances Elegant interior lighting Full-size washer/dryers 3 bedroom residences feature custom Elfa closets in the master bedrooms Balconies in select residences Hardwood Floors High Ceilings Microwave Refrigerator Washer/Dryer Wheelchair Access Window Coverings LUXURIOUS FULL AMENITIES & NEIGHBORHOOD DETAILS: Welcome to the new active. With more than 43,000 sq ft of all-inclusive luxury amenity space, spend more time doing what really matters. Live in walking distance of Chicago's Lakefront Path, Grant Park and a shopper's delight of Roosevelt Collection. Taste the local with Mariano's Fresh Market, Whole Foods, Trader Joes and Printer's Row Wine Shop as well as award-winning restaurants Yolk and Gino's East. COMMUNITY AMENITIES: Bark on Clark full-service pet care Landscaped outdoor dog park 10,000 SF fitness center Indoor/outdoor pool and outdoor hot tub 1/6-mile rooftop running track Basketball court Golf simulator 25,000 SF of outdoor terraces with grills, fire pits and outdoor televisions Neighborhood bar room with BYOB taps Full service dry cleaning and alterations Automated package retrieval system Private interior drive court off Clark Street Resident-only parking garage Enjoy a smoke-free environment Media Room On-Site Maintenance On-Site Management Package Receiving Pool Public Transportation Racquetball Court Recycling Spa/Hot Tub Sundeck 43,000 Square Feet of Common Amenities 24,000 Square Feet of Outdoor Space 10,000 Square Foot Fitness Facility



Terms: One year lease