Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

1002 South Clark St.

1002 S Clark St · (630) 247-9907
Location

1002 S Clark St, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,040

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
package receiving
FLOORPLAN: 19 | ONE BEDROOM | ONE BATHROOM | CUSTOM HARDWOOD FLOORING | QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS | STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES | AMBIENT TRACK LIGHTING | FLOOR-TO-CEILING WINDOWS | HIGH CEILINGS | WEST FACING | 765 SQ FT APARTMENT HOME APPOINTMENTS: Dramatic 9'6" ceilings Panoramic views of Lake Michigan or the Chicago skyline Whirlpool stainless steel appliances Elegant interior lighting Full-size washer/dryers 3 bedroom residences feature custom Elfa closets in the master bedrooms Balconies in select residences Hardwood Floors High Ceilings Microwave Refrigerator Washer/Dryer Wheelchair Access Window Coverings LUXURIOUS FULL AMENITIES & NEIGHBORHOOD DETAILS: Welcome to the new active. With more than 43,000 sq ft of all-inclusive luxury amenity space, spend more time doing what really matters. Live in walking distance of Chicago's Lakefront Path, Grant Park and a shopper's delight of Roosevelt Collection. Taste the local with Mariano's Fresh Market, Whole Foods, Trader Joes and Printer's Row Wine Shop as well as award-winning restaurants Yolk and Gino's East. COMMUNITY AMENITIES: Bark on Clark full-service pet care Landscaped outdoor dog park 10,000 SF fitness center Indoor/outdoor pool and outdoor hot tub 1/6-mile rooftop running track Basketball court Golf simulator 25,000 SF of outdoor terraces with grills, fire pits and outdoor televisions Neighborhood bar room with BYOB taps Full service dry cleaning and alterations Automated package retrieval system Private interior drive court off Clark Street Resident-only parking garage Enjoy a smoke-free environment Media Room On-Site Maintenance On-Site Management Package Receiving Pool Public Transportation Racquetball Court Recycling Spa/Hot Tub Sundeck 43,000 Square Feet of Common Amenities 24,000 Square Feet of Outdoor Space 10,000 Square Foot Fitness Facility

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 South Clark St. have any available units?
1002 South Clark St. has a unit available for $2,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 South Clark St. have?
Some of 1002 South Clark St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 South Clark St. currently offering any rent specials?
1002 South Clark St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 South Clark St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 South Clark St. is pet friendly.
Does 1002 South Clark St. offer parking?
Yes, 1002 South Clark St. offers parking.
Does 1002 South Clark St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 South Clark St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 South Clark St. have a pool?
Yes, 1002 South Clark St. has a pool.
Does 1002 South Clark St. have accessible units?
Yes, 1002 South Clark St. has accessible units.
Does 1002 South Clark St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 South Clark St. has units with dishwashers.
