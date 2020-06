Amenities

Spacious 3-bedroom apartment, brick 2-flat in Humboldt Park. Kitchen with refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Downstairs there is a coin laundry room with washer/dryer, as well as tenant-controlled central air and forced air heater. Great area close to shops and public transportation. Rent is $1,250 and movie in fee $625 Section 8 OK!!! !!! SHOWINGS START ON MAY 1ST!!!