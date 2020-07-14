1000 W Adams St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities business center courtyard elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage lobby

Gorgeous recently renovated 2 bed 1 bath unit in the West Loop available 8/1. This spacious and sunny unit has hardwood floors throughout, a new kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, Bosch appliances, glass tiled backsplash, and a dishwasher, a huge luxurious bathroom with modern finishes throughout including double vanity plus makeup vanity, marbled floors a mosaic-tiled shower and built-in bluetooth speaker in bathroom exhaust fan. Washer/dryer also in unit. This unit also has the largest outdoor terrace with a new pergola perfect for BBQ to enjoy the summer days with family and friends. Storage space included, also the building has a rooftop deck with amazing views. The building also has a fitness center, Dry cleaners services, 24h door staff, business center, courtyard, and great lobby. Central A/C and heat system. Parking included. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.