Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:24 AM

1000 W Adams St

1000 West Adams Street · (773) 698-6648
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 West Adams Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
Gorgeous recently renovated 2 bed 1 bath unit in the West Loop available 8/1. This spacious and sunny unit has hardwood floors throughout, a new kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, Bosch appliances, glass tiled backsplash, and a dishwasher, a huge luxurious bathroom with modern finishes throughout including double vanity plus makeup vanity, marbled floors a mosaic-tiled shower and built-in bluetooth speaker in bathroom exhaust fan. Washer/dryer also in unit. This unit also has the largest outdoor terrace with a new pergola perfect for BBQ to enjoy the summer days with family and friends. Storage space included, also the building has a rooftop deck with amazing views. The building also has a fitness center, Dry cleaners services, 24h door staff, business center, courtyard, and great lobby. Central A/C and heat system. Parking included. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 W Adams St have any available units?
1000 W Adams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 W Adams St have?
Some of 1000 W Adams St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 W Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
1000 W Adams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 W Adams St pet-friendly?
No, 1000 W Adams St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1000 W Adams St offer parking?
Yes, 1000 W Adams St offers parking.
Does 1000 W Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 W Adams St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 W Adams St have a pool?
No, 1000 W Adams St does not have a pool.
Does 1000 W Adams St have accessible units?
No, 1000 W Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 W Adams St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 W Adams St has units with dishwashers.
