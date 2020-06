Amenities

Location location location! Live in the heart of the Gold Coast! Steps to the lake, bike trails, shopping, nightlife, public transportation and just about anything your heart desires. Building has pool, doorman and garage parking is available for rent next door/connected. Unit is SOUTH FACING, great light and nice view of the Gold Coast. * images are of previous tenants furniture/layout