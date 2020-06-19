All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1 E Delaware Pl 33.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1 E Delaware Pl 33
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1 E Delaware Pl 33

1 East Delaware Place · (224) 707-1567
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1 East Delaware Place, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 33 · Avail. now

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
internet access
Modern Luxury 1BD Apartment w/ Full Amenities! - Property Id: 219072

One East Delaware fuses chic new finishes with timeless design to capture the distinctive spirit of the Gold Coast.

Newly renovated apartments include such features as private balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows, designer inspired kitchens and baths, and in unit washers and dryers.

Residents can engage in the fully-equipped fitness center and relax on the sundeck, surrounded by gorgeous city views. With easy access to appealing local landmarks and onsite businesses, culture and convenience abound. Even in a neighborhood known for its excellence, One East Delaware is one unique location!

650+ credit and 3x rent in monthly income needed for application

Espresso Kitchen Cabinets
Quartz Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Plank Flooring
Floor-to-Ceiling Windows
Ceramic Tiled Baths
White Ceramic Tile Backsplash
In-Unit Washer and Dryer
Spacious Private Balconies in All Homes
Spacious Closets Throughout
High-Speed Internet Access

Schedule a showing asap! Apply on site!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219072
Property Id 219072

(RLNE5741698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 E Delaware Pl 33 have any available units?
1 E Delaware Pl 33 has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 E Delaware Pl 33 have?
Some of 1 E Delaware Pl 33's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 E Delaware Pl 33 currently offering any rent specials?
1 E Delaware Pl 33 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 E Delaware Pl 33 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 E Delaware Pl 33 is pet friendly.
Does 1 E Delaware Pl 33 offer parking?
No, 1 E Delaware Pl 33 does not offer parking.
Does 1 E Delaware Pl 33 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 E Delaware Pl 33 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 E Delaware Pl 33 have a pool?
No, 1 E Delaware Pl 33 does not have a pool.
Does 1 E Delaware Pl 33 have accessible units?
No, 1 E Delaware Pl 33 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 E Delaware Pl 33 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 E Delaware Pl 33 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1 E Delaware Pl 33?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Asbury Plaza
750 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60654
4100 N. MARINE
4100 N Marine Dr
Chicago, IL 60613
441 West Barry
441 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Winthrop Place
6124 N Winthrop Ave
Chicago, IL 60660
2730 N Wayne
2730 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Catalyst
123 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661
750 N. Rush
750 N Rush
Chicago, IL 60611
Aurelien
833 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity