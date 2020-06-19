1 E Delaware Pl 33

Amenities

Modern Luxury 1BD Apartment w/ Full Amenities!



One East Delaware fuses chic new finishes with timeless design to capture the distinctive spirit of the Gold Coast.



Newly renovated apartments include such features as private balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows, designer inspired kitchens and baths, and in unit washers and dryers.



Residents can engage in the fully-equipped fitness center and relax on the sundeck, surrounded by gorgeous city views. With easy access to appealing local landmarks and onsite businesses, culture and convenience abound. Even in a neighborhood known for its excellence, One East Delaware is one unique location!

650+ credit and 3x rent in monthly income needed for application

Espresso Kitchen Cabinets

Quartz Countertops

Stainless Steel Appliances

Plank Flooring

Floor-to-Ceiling Windows

Ceramic Tiled Baths

White Ceramic Tile Backsplash

In-Unit Washer and Dryer

Spacious Private Balconies in All Homes

Spacious Closets Throughout

High-Speed Internet Access

