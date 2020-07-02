Amenities

1 E 8th st unit 306 Available 09/01/20 South Loop! 2 bed/2 bath condo unit! $2,400 including parking - 2 bed/2bath unit features floor to ceiling windows, 9' ceilings, balcony, hardwood floors, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, 42" maple cabinetry, 3/4" granite countertop. Heat, air-conditioning, cable, high-speed Fiber internet, water, trash are all included in your rent! The unit comes with a parking spot in the private nested area!

The building has a bike storage room, secured entrances into the building and elevators. XSport is conveniently located on the second floor!

Only $2,400 per month!

Steps away from the Red Line, Lake, Grand Park, restaurants, shopping and more!

With all of the showing inquiries, please contact Jolita @ 708-704-2321.

Please allow 24 hour notice to current residents.

The Building Group, INC



(RLNE5044944)