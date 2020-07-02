All apartments in Chicago
1 E 8th st unit 306

1 East 8th Street · (708) 704-2321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 East 8th Street, Chicago, IL 60605
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 E 8th st unit 306 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bike storage
internet access
1 E 8th st unit 306 Available 09/01/20 South Loop! 2 bed/2 bath condo unit! $2,400 including parking - 2 bed/2bath unit features floor to ceiling windows, 9' ceilings, balcony, hardwood floors, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, 42" maple cabinetry, 3/4" granite countertop. Heat, air-conditioning, cable, high-speed Fiber internet, water, trash are all included in your rent! The unit comes with a parking spot in the private nested area!
The building has a bike storage room, secured entrances into the building and elevators. XSport is conveniently located on the second floor!
Only $2,400 per month!
Steps away from the Red Line, Lake, Grand Park, restaurants, shopping and more!
With all of the showing inquiries, please contact Jolita @ 708-704-2321.
Please allow 24 hour notice to current residents.
The Building Group, INC

(RLNE5044944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 E 8th st unit 306 have any available units?
1 E 8th st unit 306 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 E 8th st unit 306 have?
Some of 1 E 8th st unit 306's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 E 8th st unit 306 currently offering any rent specials?
1 E 8th st unit 306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 E 8th st unit 306 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 E 8th st unit 306 is pet friendly.
Does 1 E 8th st unit 306 offer parking?
Yes, 1 E 8th st unit 306 offers parking.
Does 1 E 8th st unit 306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 E 8th st unit 306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 E 8th st unit 306 have a pool?
No, 1 E 8th st unit 306 does not have a pool.
Does 1 E 8th st unit 306 have accessible units?
No, 1 E 8th st unit 306 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 E 8th st unit 306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 E 8th st unit 306 does not have units with dishwashers.
