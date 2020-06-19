All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:38 PM

Balfour Chastain

4689 Roswell Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4689 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires November 30th, 2019

Balfour Chastain is a community nestled in one of Atlanta's most desirable neighborhoods. Located within the bustling city of Buckhead, Balfour Chastain is bound to offer you an incredible location and living experience.

Brand new property renovations feature modern building exteriors, new roofs and windows, sparkling pool, and mail center. Spacious bedrooms, accommodating kitchens, and huge closets are just a few of the luxuries you will find when you enter your new home! Our community also offers a convenient laundry facility and a swimming pool for your enjoyment.

Location is everything and living in Balfour Chastain you will find yourself only minutes away from Chastain Park, Lenox Square Mall, Phipps Plaza, GA-400, and various fine dining, shopping, and entertainment venues. Balfour Chastain is also just a stone's throw away from the newly developed Gateway shopping center. So far, noteworthy tenants include: specialty grocer Sprouts Farmers Market, Tupelo Honey Cafe, Urban Cook-house, and CVS pharmacy. Balfour Chastain offers the best value in apartment living in one of Atlanta's most vibrant and sought after neighborhoods.

If you are interested in making this beautiful community your home contact us today to schedule a tour or visit our website at www.balfourchastain.com!

(RLNE4528940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Balfour Chastain have any available units?
Balfour Chastain doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does Balfour Chastain have?
Some of Balfour Chastain's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Balfour Chastain currently offering any rent specials?
Balfour Chastain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Balfour Chastain pet-friendly?
Yes, Balfour Chastain is pet friendly.
Does Balfour Chastain offer parking?
No, Balfour Chastain does not offer parking.
Does Balfour Chastain have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Balfour Chastain offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Balfour Chastain have a pool?
Yes, Balfour Chastain has a pool.
Does Balfour Chastain have accessible units?
No, Balfour Chastain does not have accessible units.
Does Balfour Chastain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Balfour Chastain has units with dishwashers.
Does Balfour Chastain have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Balfour Chastain has units with air conditioning.
