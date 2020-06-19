Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires November 30th, 2019



Balfour Chastain is a community nestled in one of Atlanta's most desirable neighborhoods. Located within the bustling city of Buckhead, Balfour Chastain is bound to offer you an incredible location and living experience.



Brand new property renovations feature modern building exteriors, new roofs and windows, sparkling pool, and mail center. Spacious bedrooms, accommodating kitchens, and huge closets are just a few of the luxuries you will find when you enter your new home! Our community also offers a convenient laundry facility and a swimming pool for your enjoyment.



Location is everything and living in Balfour Chastain you will find yourself only minutes away from Chastain Park, Lenox Square Mall, Phipps Plaza, GA-400, and various fine dining, shopping, and entertainment venues. Balfour Chastain is also just a stone's throw away from the newly developed Gateway shopping center. So far, noteworthy tenants include: specialty grocer Sprouts Farmers Market, Tupelo Honey Cafe, Urban Cook-house, and CVS pharmacy. Balfour Chastain offers the best value in apartment living in one of Atlanta's most vibrant and sought after neighborhoods.



