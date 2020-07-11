All apartments in Sandy Springs
909 Persimmon Point
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

909 Persimmon Point

909 Persimmon Point Northeast · No Longer Available
Sandy Springs
Perimeter Center
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

909 Persimmon Point Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful Townhome located in sought after gated community is situated in an award-winning school district & conveniently located within walking distance from shopping, theater, restaurants, as well as, minutes from GA-400 and I-285. This upscale residence features 2 huge master suites with 2 full bath + 2 half baths, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite countertops, hardwood floors on the main level, fireplace, sunroom, separate living room, and dining room, finished basement, private deck, 2 car garage with additional covered parking. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Persimmon Point have any available units?
909 Persimmon Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 909 Persimmon Point have?
Some of 909 Persimmon Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Persimmon Point currently offering any rent specials?
909 Persimmon Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Persimmon Point pet-friendly?
No, 909 Persimmon Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 909 Persimmon Point offer parking?
Yes, 909 Persimmon Point offers parking.
Does 909 Persimmon Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 Persimmon Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Persimmon Point have a pool?
No, 909 Persimmon Point does not have a pool.
Does 909 Persimmon Point have accessible units?
No, 909 Persimmon Point does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Persimmon Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Persimmon Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Persimmon Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Persimmon Point does not have units with air conditioning.
