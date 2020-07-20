842 Northam Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Furnished 4 bed 3.5 bath rental townhome (Can Be Leased Unfurnished) in gated community of Glenridge Heights in prime Sandy Springs location inside the perimeter. Master on Main. Kitchen w/granite counters & stainless steel appliances open to family room.3 additional bedrooms & loft area upstairs. Fenced in private patio w/built in grill and green egg. Community amenities include clubhouse, catering kitchen, grill station, fitness center, changing rooms, pool, dog walk. Convenient to 400, 285, Lifetime Fitness, Hospitals and walking distance to restaurants and more.