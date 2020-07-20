842 Northam Lane

Amenities
Furnished 4 bed 3.5 bath rental townhome (Can Be Leased Unfurnished) in gated community of Glenridge Heights in prime Sandy Springs location inside the perimeter. Master on Main. Kitchen w/granite counters & stainless steel appliances open to family room.3 additional bedrooms & loft area upstairs. Fenced in private patio w/built in grill and green egg. Community amenities include clubhouse, catering kitchen, grill station, fitness center, changing rooms, pool, dog walk. Convenient to 400, 285, Lifetime Fitness, Hospitals and walking distance to restaurants and more.