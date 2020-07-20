All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:50 AM

842 Northam Lane

842 Northam Lane · No Longer Available
Location

842 Northam Lane, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Perimeter Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Furnished 4 bed 3.5 bath rental townhome (Can Be Leased Unfurnished) in gated community of Glenridge Heights in prime Sandy Springs location inside the perimeter. Master on Main. Kitchen w/granite counters & stainless steel appliances open to family room.3 additional bedrooms & loft area upstairs. Fenced in private patio w/built in grill and green egg. Community amenities include clubhouse, catering kitchen, grill station, fitness center, changing rooms, pool, dog walk. Convenient to 400, 285, Lifetime Fitness, Hospitals and walking distance to restaurants and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 Northam Lane have any available units?
842 Northam Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 842 Northam Lane have?
Some of 842 Northam Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 842 Northam Lane currently offering any rent specials?
842 Northam Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 Northam Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 842 Northam Lane is pet friendly.
Does 842 Northam Lane offer parking?
Yes, 842 Northam Lane offers parking.
Does 842 Northam Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 842 Northam Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 Northam Lane have a pool?
Yes, 842 Northam Lane has a pool.
Does 842 Northam Lane have accessible units?
No, 842 Northam Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 842 Northam Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 842 Northam Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 842 Northam Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 842 Northam Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
