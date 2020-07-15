Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool hot tub

Charming Two Bedrooms / Two Bathrooms Condo Available NOW!



This 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Condo features 1083 square feet of living space with great amenities and an outstanding natural environment. Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, and microwave oven, Airconditioner, ceiling fan and washer and dryer complement this stylish Condo



Situated off Santa Fe Parkway & Cimarron Parkway, the unit is close to Publix Super Market at Trowbridge Crossing, Hong Kong City, North Springs High School, and Big Trees Forest Preserve Inc.



Property Address: 8104 Santa Fe Pkwy, Sandy Springs, Fulton, Georgia, 30350.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



(RLNE5888080)