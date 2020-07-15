Amenities
Charming Two Bedrooms / Two Bathrooms Condo Available NOW!
This 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Condo features 1083 square feet of living space with great amenities and an outstanding natural environment. Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, and microwave oven, Airconditioner, ceiling fan and washer and dryer complement this stylish Condo
Situated off Santa Fe Parkway & Cimarron Parkway, the unit is close to Publix Super Market at Trowbridge Crossing, Hong Kong City, North Springs High School, and Big Trees Forest Preserve Inc.
Property Address: 8104 Santa Fe Pkwy, Sandy Springs, Fulton, Georgia, 30350.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5888080)