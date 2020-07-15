All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 8104 Santa Fe Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
8104 Santa Fe Pkwy
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:10 PM

8104 Santa Fe Pkwy

8104 Santa Fe Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8104 Santa Fe Parkway, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
Charming Two Bedrooms / Two Bathrooms Condo Available NOW!

This 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Condo features 1083 square feet of living space with great amenities and an outstanding natural environment. Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, and microwave oven, Airconditioner, ceiling fan and washer and dryer complement this stylish Condo

Situated off Santa Fe Parkway & Cimarron Parkway, the unit is close to Publix Super Market at Trowbridge Crossing, Hong Kong City, North Springs High School, and Big Trees Forest Preserve Inc.

Property Address: 8104 Santa Fe Pkwy, Sandy Springs, Fulton, Georgia, 30350.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5888080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8104 Santa Fe Pkwy have any available units?
8104 Santa Fe Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 8104 Santa Fe Pkwy have?
Some of 8104 Santa Fe Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8104 Santa Fe Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
8104 Santa Fe Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8104 Santa Fe Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 8104 Santa Fe Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 8104 Santa Fe Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 8104 Santa Fe Pkwy offers parking.
Does 8104 Santa Fe Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8104 Santa Fe Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8104 Santa Fe Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 8104 Santa Fe Pkwy has a pool.
Does 8104 Santa Fe Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 8104 Santa Fe Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 8104 Santa Fe Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8104 Santa Fe Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 8104 Santa Fe Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8104 Santa Fe Pkwy has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pointe at Canyon Ridge
8350 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Aspire Perimeter
5385 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
The Adair
415 Morgan Falls Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Cascade at Morgan Falls
8085 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Reserve at Ridgewood
7100 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Square One
6050 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with PoolSandy Springs Pet Friendly Places
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College