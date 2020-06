Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Nestled in a professionally landscaped gated serene neighborhood is your next home. Tucked away inside 285 in Sandy Springs adjacent to the Chattahoochee Recreation Area. Where nature meets the river. Not in a flood zone. Planned community socials & food truck nights. All behind a gated entry staffed 24 hrs/7 days. This amazing brownstone sits on the last street for utmost privacy. Bathed in East/West natural sunlight/sunsets. Multiple balconies and a large deck off the open kitchen/family room. Gather friends around the oversized granite island for entertaining.