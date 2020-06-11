All apartments in Sandy Springs
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
7951 Magnolia Square
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:26 AM

7951 Magnolia Square

7951 Magnolia Square · No Longer Available
Location

7951 Magnolia Square, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Sandy Springs home nestled in small gated community. Four large bedrooms, high ceilings, hardwood floors, and tons of natural light on an open floor plan. Perfect for entertaining with large high-end kitchen, a sunny rear deck, open living room, and stunning double-sided fireplace. One of the largest two car garages you'll ever see! Terrace level finished and its a perfect in-law suite, home office, or media area. Rent includes water. Grounds maintained by HOA, gated secure entry. Immaculately maintained throughout and a brand new HVAC! Easy commute to Buckhead.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7951 Magnolia Square have any available units?
7951 Magnolia Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 7951 Magnolia Square have?
Some of 7951 Magnolia Square's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7951 Magnolia Square currently offering any rent specials?
7951 Magnolia Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7951 Magnolia Square pet-friendly?
No, 7951 Magnolia Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 7951 Magnolia Square offer parking?
Yes, 7951 Magnolia Square offers parking.
Does 7951 Magnolia Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7951 Magnolia Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7951 Magnolia Square have a pool?
No, 7951 Magnolia Square does not have a pool.
Does 7951 Magnolia Square have accessible units?
No, 7951 Magnolia Square does not have accessible units.
Does 7951 Magnolia Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7951 Magnolia Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 7951 Magnolia Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7951 Magnolia Square has units with air conditioning.
