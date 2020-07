Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included parking pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

3 bedroom/1.5 bath condo in the desirable Springside Park-Gated community available for short rental. Stunning kitchen with breakfast bar, plenty of countertop space & SS appliances. Entertain on the private balcony. Assigned parking. Enjoy the impressive swimming Pool. Soon to be opened GA-400 exit/entry ramp with in 2 minutes of driving distance. FULLY FURNISHED! ALL UTILITIES PAID BY OWNER!!