7235 Thornhill Lane Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 North Springs Apartments
Very nice 4-Side Brick Ranch located in a Demand Area with access to I-400 and I-285. Freshly painted interior with large living area that opens to a Den with access to large deck and backyard. Kitchen has eating area and access to large laundry room and storage as well as 2-Car Garage. All utilities and landscaping are paid by owner! Basement Area has separate entrance and is currently rented!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7235 Thornhill Ln have any available units?
7235 Thornhill Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 7235 Thornhill Ln have?
Is 7235 Thornhill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7235 Thornhill Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.