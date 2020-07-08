All apartments in Sandy Springs
7235 Thornhill Ln
7235 Thornhill Ln

7235 Thornhill Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7235 Thornhill Lane Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very nice 4-Side Brick Ranch located in a Demand Area with access to I-400 and I-285. Freshly painted interior with large living area that opens to a Den with access to large deck and backyard. Kitchen has eating area and access to large laundry room and storage as well as 2-Car Garage. All utilities and landscaping are paid by owner! Basement Area has separate entrance and is currently rented!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7235 Thornhill Ln have any available units?
7235 Thornhill Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 7235 Thornhill Ln have?
Some of 7235 Thornhill Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7235 Thornhill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7235 Thornhill Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7235 Thornhill Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7235 Thornhill Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 7235 Thornhill Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7235 Thornhill Ln offers parking.
Does 7235 Thornhill Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7235 Thornhill Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7235 Thornhill Ln have a pool?
No, 7235 Thornhill Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7235 Thornhill Ln have accessible units?
No, 7235 Thornhill Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7235 Thornhill Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7235 Thornhill Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 7235 Thornhill Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7235 Thornhill Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

