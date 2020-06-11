7150 Dunhill Ter

Amenities

RENT-TO-OWN our completely updated home in the beautiful & quiet community of Sandy Springs where you'll say "there's no place like home"! This home has been completely updated. New paint inside & out; new flooring; updated kitchen w/granite finishes, stainless steel appliances & more! Plenty of space boasting 3bd/2 full baths upstairs. 1 bd/1 full bath downstairs. It doesn't end here. Living/dining room on the main looks out over large deck & huge backyard. The downstairs offers a large family room w/fireplace to relax by. You'll find one more room downstairs for workout, office, man cave, craft room...endless ideas. Spacious 2 car garage w/storage. This home is inviting & amazing. Don't hesitate to come view this beauty!



(RLNE4889389)