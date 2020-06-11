All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 7150 Dunhill Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
7150 Dunhill Ter
Last updated August 12 2019 at 1:27 PM

7150 Dunhill Ter

7150 Dunhill Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
North Springs Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7150 Dunhill Ter, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
RENT-TO-OWN our completely updated home in the beautiful & quiet community of Sandy Springs where you'll say "there's no place like home"! This home has been completely updated. New paint inside & out; new flooring; updated kitchen w/granite finishes, stainless steel appliances & more! Plenty of space boasting 3bd/2 full baths upstairs. 1 bd/1 full bath downstairs. It doesn't end here. Living/dining room on the main looks out over large deck & huge backyard. The downstairs offers a large family room w/fireplace to relax by. You'll find one more room downstairs for workout, office, man cave, craft room...endless ideas. Spacious 2 car garage w/storage. This home is inviting & amazing. Don't hesitate to come view this beauty!

(RLNE4889389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7150 Dunhill Ter have any available units?
7150 Dunhill Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 7150 Dunhill Ter have?
Some of 7150 Dunhill Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7150 Dunhill Ter currently offering any rent specials?
7150 Dunhill Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7150 Dunhill Ter pet-friendly?
No, 7150 Dunhill Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 7150 Dunhill Ter offer parking?
Yes, 7150 Dunhill Ter offers parking.
Does 7150 Dunhill Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7150 Dunhill Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7150 Dunhill Ter have a pool?
No, 7150 Dunhill Ter does not have a pool.
Does 7150 Dunhill Ter have accessible units?
No, 7150 Dunhill Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 7150 Dunhill Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 7150 Dunhill Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7150 Dunhill Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 7150 Dunhill Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Chastain
100 Summer Terrace Lane
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Adair
415 Morgan Falls Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Square One
6050 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Linq at North Springs
6919 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College