684 Lockton Place

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath townhome in gated development inside the perimeter at Glenridge Heights. Built by Homes by Williamscraft, this spacious townhome is located just off Glenridge Drive at the High Point Road light. Sophisticated 4-story floor plan w a huge bonus/storage room. Beautiful kitchen w/ top-of-the-line appliances, gas fireplace, private deck and ample room to spread out. Immaculately maintained. Convenient access to Pill Hill, 285, 400, Perimeter, Buckhead, and Hospitals. Extremely close to Sushi Nami & Blue Moon Pizza, Riverwood School District.