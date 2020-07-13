All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:50 PM

Bell Glenridge

Open Now until 6pm
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy · (404) 445-8254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 Glenridge Point Pkwy, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Perimeter Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1520 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Unit 1218 · Avail. now

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

Unit 1318 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1609 · Avail. Oct 20

$1,701

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Unit 1709 · Avail. Aug 18

$2,316

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1458 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bell Glenridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
game room
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
lobby
package receiving
pet friendly
yoga
Ask About Our Furnished Corporate Housing Availability!

Welcome to Bell Glenridge luxury apartment homes. Located in beautiful Sandy Springs, where downtown Atlanta is just a short drive away, making us the ideal spot for living in the greater metro area. Whether you’re relaxing alone, fitting in a workout in our well-equipped fitness center or entertaining friends by our heated pool, we have all that you need and more. Come and live centered in the Perimeter!

Now leasing one and two bedroom apartment homes, Bell Glenridge offers a comprehensive interior and community amenities package fit for all lifestyles. Take a look inside our thoughtfully-designed apartments and you will discover garden tubs, hardwood-style plank flooring, elegant quartz countertops, full-size private balconies, spacious walk-in closets and so much more. Venture beyond your apartment home, into Bell Glenridge's abundant community space, and experience our fully equipped fitness center, heated salt water swimmin

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100-$00
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (1 pet), $450 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking garage: $50 one time fee.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $35-$100/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bell Glenridge have any available units?
Bell Glenridge has 10 units available starting at $1,255 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bell Glenridge have?
Some of Bell Glenridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bell Glenridge currently offering any rent specials?
Bell Glenridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bell Glenridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Bell Glenridge is pet friendly.
Does Bell Glenridge offer parking?
Yes, Bell Glenridge offers parking.
Does Bell Glenridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bell Glenridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bell Glenridge have a pool?
Yes, Bell Glenridge has a pool.
Does Bell Glenridge have accessible units?
Yes, Bell Glenridge has accessible units.
Does Bell Glenridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bell Glenridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Bell Glenridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bell Glenridge has units with air conditioning.

