Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed game room guest parking hot tub internet access lobby package receiving pet friendly yoga

Ask About Our Furnished Corporate Housing Availability!



Welcome to Bell Glenridge luxury apartment homes. Located in beautiful Sandy Springs, where downtown Atlanta is just a short drive away, making us the ideal spot for living in the greater metro area. Whether you’re relaxing alone, fitting in a workout in our well-equipped fitness center or entertaining friends by our heated pool, we have all that you need and more. Come and live centered in the Perimeter!



Now leasing one and two bedroom apartment homes, Bell Glenridge offers a comprehensive interior and community amenities package fit for all lifestyles. Take a look inside our thoughtfully-designed apartments and you will discover garden tubs, hardwood-style plank flooring, elegant quartz countertops, full-size private balconies, spacious walk-in closets and so much more. Venture beyond your apartment home, into Bell Glenridge's abundant community space, and experience our fully equipped fitness center, heated salt water swimmin