Amenities

new construction recently renovated media room microwave

Unit Amenities microwave recently renovated Property Amenities media room new construction

Beautiful Executive Rental! New Construction in Gorgeous Aria! Across from the Mercedes Corporate Headquarters. One bedroom on the first level along with a full bathroom, 2nd level has a large living room, dining area, and Gourmet Kitchen with Upgraded appliances and waterfall island. Upgrades Galore here! Upper level has 2 more bedrooms with their own full bathrooms. Basement is sheet-rocked and can be used as a man cave, office, or media room. Furniture Negotiable.