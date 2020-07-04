All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated May 16 2020 at 9:07 PM

6641 Sterling Drive

6641 Sterling Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6641 Sterling Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This new end unit townhome in Aria features the stunning Pavarotti floorpan from Aria's Tenor series. The open floor plan has oversized windows that allow an immense amount of natural light to enter the home and the covered patio is perfect for entertaining. The well-designed, chef-inspired kitchen features quartz counter tops, a large island with seating for 4, a custom pantry and gorgeously appointed fixtures. The owner's suite has floor to ceiling windows, a spacious master walk-in closet with a custom shelving system and a spa-like bath with a soaking tub & dual vanities. The second bedroom on the upper level also features a custom walk-in closet and an en-suite bath. The laundry room is huge and includes a new washer & dryer. A third bedroom and ensuite bath are located on the terrace level. An additional living area/office space on the terrace level will definitely be an extra space you'll be sure to use. Aria includes tons of green space and a 12 acre park with natural walking trails. Pool, cabana, grilling area and abaci ball coming soon to Aria South! This home is located in Aria Village so you may enjoy every aspect of this Live-Work-Play community. Short commute to Mercedes Benz, UPS & State Farm. Minutes from 400, 285, shopping & dining! Don't miss out on this one of a kind opportunity in popular Aria South. Ready for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6641 Sterling Drive have any available units?
6641 Sterling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6641 Sterling Drive have?
Some of 6641 Sterling Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6641 Sterling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6641 Sterling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6641 Sterling Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6641 Sterling Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6641 Sterling Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6641 Sterling Drive offers parking.
Does 6641 Sterling Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6641 Sterling Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6641 Sterling Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6641 Sterling Drive has a pool.
Does 6641 Sterling Drive have accessible units?
No, 6641 Sterling Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6641 Sterling Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6641 Sterling Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6641 Sterling Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6641 Sterling Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
