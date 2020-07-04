6641 Sterling Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This new end unit townhome in Aria features the stunning Pavarotti floorpan from Aria's Tenor series. The open floor plan has oversized windows that allow an immense amount of natural light to enter the home and the covered patio is perfect for entertaining. The well-designed, chef-inspired kitchen features quartz counter tops, a large island with seating for 4, a custom pantry and gorgeously appointed fixtures. The owner's suite has floor to ceiling windows, a spacious master walk-in closet with a custom shelving system and a spa-like bath with a soaking tub & dual vanities. The second bedroom on the upper level also features a custom walk-in closet and an en-suite bath. The laundry room is huge and includes a new washer & dryer. A third bedroom and ensuite bath are located on the terrace level. An additional living area/office space on the terrace level will definitely be an extra space you'll be sure to use. Aria includes tons of green space and a 12 acre park with natural walking trails. Pool, cabana, grilling area and abaci ball coming soon to Aria South! This home is located in Aria Village so you may enjoy every aspect of this Live-Work-Play community. Short commute to Mercedes Benz, UPS & State Farm. Minutes from 400, 285, shopping & dining! Don't miss out on this one of a kind opportunity in popular Aria South. Ready for immediate move-in!