6500 Williamson Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Fabulous Open Floor Plan Home - Fabulous open floor plan living minutes from Buckhead and Atlanta Midtown (less than 3 minutes from highway 400). This beautiful cozy home is located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods near downtown Sandy Springs behind new Mercedes HQ with Pool and Tennis amenities. The large master suite recently renovated and the lower level suite boasts a luxury room that could be used for entertainment or as an in-law suit. A private flat backyard with a sunscreen is perfect for entertainment or kids. Email us today to schedule a TOUR!
Kitchen Includes UPGRADES of :
****NEW Stainless Steel Appliances****
(RLNE4730605)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6500 Williamson Drive have any available units?
6500 Williamson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6500 Williamson Drive have?
Some of 6500 Williamson Drive's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6500 Williamson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6500 Williamson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.