All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 6430 Canopy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
6430 Canopy Drive
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

6430 Canopy Drive

6430 Canopy Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6430 Canopy Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Exquisite brand-new 2-story, 1 bed/1.5 bath Aria corner Condo loaded with upgrades – 10’ ceilings, all hardwood floors, white kitchen, granite countertops, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, balcony, SS appliance to include fridge, dishwasher and microwave, W/D, oversized master suite features a spacious spa-like upgraded bath with large shower, double vanity and huge walk-in closet and private 1-car garage with storage. Easy access to 285 and 400 and MARTA, walking distance to Mercedes Benz Headquarters, access to community pool and near shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6430 Canopy Drive have any available units?
6430 Canopy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 6430 Canopy Drive have?
Some of 6430 Canopy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6430 Canopy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6430 Canopy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6430 Canopy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6430 Canopy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 6430 Canopy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6430 Canopy Drive offers parking.
Does 6430 Canopy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6430 Canopy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6430 Canopy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6430 Canopy Drive has a pool.
Does 6430 Canopy Drive have accessible units?
No, 6430 Canopy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6430 Canopy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6430 Canopy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6430 Canopy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6430 Canopy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30092
Legacy Key
8800 Dunwoody Pl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Water's Edge
8601 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Linq at North Springs
6919 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Windsor at Glenridge
5610 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Perimeter Circle
5470 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College