6430 Canopy Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage hot tub

Exquisite brand-new 2-story, 1 bed/1.5 bath Aria corner Condo loaded with upgrades – 10’ ceilings, all hardwood floors, white kitchen, granite countertops, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, balcony, SS appliance to include fridge, dishwasher and microwave, W/D, oversized master suite features a spacious spa-like upgraded bath with large shower, double vanity and huge walk-in closet and private 1-car garage with storage. Easy access to 285 and 400 and MARTA, walking distance to Mercedes Benz Headquarters, access to community pool and near shopping and restaurants.