Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

THIS IS A END UNIT in the Heart of Sandy Springs near Amazing Shopping, Restaurants, Chastain Park and Sandy Springs Civic Center .

Walk to everything including Whole Foods, Sushi, Pizza, Rumi's Kitchen and several more Fine Dining Restaurants . This is a New Construction Townhome Community. There's a separate office near the family room . Also, has a sunroom overlooking trees on the main level. This home is loaded with upgrades including a gourmet chefs kitchen,