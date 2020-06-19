All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 605 Dalrymple Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
605 Dalrymple Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

605 Dalrymple Road

605 Dalrymple Road Northeast · (310) 383-9955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
North Springs Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

605 Dalrymple Road Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
North Springs Apartments

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2200 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
SPACIOUS DUPLEX STYLE TYPE HOME - Property Id: 73056

AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST
Beautiful home with approximately 2,200 sf living space on an acre land. Bright top floor!! Freshly remodeled French kitchen, large 4 BR/2 BTH, natural hardwood floors, central heat & air, new recessed lighting, custom cabinets, granite counter top, Breakfast Bar, new double pane windows, open floor plan, 2 car carport, washer/dryer (optional). Relaxing back patio, fantastic deck & fenced in play area perfect for entertaining guests!

HIGH SPEED 5G INTERNET & YARD INCLUDED!

Excellent school district public & private, (Elementary: Spalding Drive Middle: Sandy Springs High: North Springs). Only 8 mins. to Perimeter Mall, 7 mins. to Whole Foods, super convenient to tons of shopping & restaurants. Easy drive to GA 400, Dalrymple & Roswell.

Note: House is designed like a duplex, completely separate top & bottom floors, bottom floor is used by owner when occasionally in town.

Showing by appointment only with Berkshire Hathaway agent, Mark Bigelow (202) 439-3269
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/73056
Property Id 73056

(RLNE5704730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Dalrymple Road have any available units?
605 Dalrymple Road has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 605 Dalrymple Road have?
Some of 605 Dalrymple Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Dalrymple Road currently offering any rent specials?
605 Dalrymple Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Dalrymple Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 Dalrymple Road is pet friendly.
Does 605 Dalrymple Road offer parking?
Yes, 605 Dalrymple Road does offer parking.
Does 605 Dalrymple Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 Dalrymple Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Dalrymple Road have a pool?
No, 605 Dalrymple Road does not have a pool.
Does 605 Dalrymple Road have accessible units?
No, 605 Dalrymple Road does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Dalrymple Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Dalrymple Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Dalrymple Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 605 Dalrymple Road has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 605 Dalrymple Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Fountains at Morgan Falls
8075 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
1000 Spalding
1000 Spalding Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Water's Edge
8601 Roberts Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Perimeter 5550
5550 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity