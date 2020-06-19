605 Dalrymple Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking internet access

SPACIOUS DUPLEX STYLE TYPE HOME - Property Id: 73056



AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST

Beautiful home with approximately 2,200 sf living space on an acre land. Bright top floor!! Freshly remodeled French kitchen, large 4 BR/2 BTH, natural hardwood floors, central heat & air, new recessed lighting, custom cabinets, granite counter top, Breakfast Bar, new double pane windows, open floor plan, 2 car carport, washer/dryer (optional). Relaxing back patio, fantastic deck & fenced in play area perfect for entertaining guests!



HIGH SPEED 5G INTERNET & YARD INCLUDED!



Excellent school district public & private, (Elementary: Spalding Drive Middle: Sandy Springs High: North Springs). Only 8 mins. to Perimeter Mall, 7 mins. to Whole Foods, super convenient to tons of shopping & restaurants. Easy drive to GA 400, Dalrymple & Roswell.



Note: House is designed like a duplex, completely separate top & bottom floors, bottom floor is used by owner when occasionally in town.



Showing by appointment only with Berkshire Hathaway agent, Mark Bigelow (202) 439-3269

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/73056

(RLNE5704730)