602 Granville Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub media room

Walking distance to Mercedes Benz HQ* Within 1 mile of: 400 (exit 5, Abernathy Rd), Roswell/Abernathy intersection, Perimeter Mall, Concourse office buildings, LA Fitness, Perimeter Pointe movie theaters, numerous stores, numerous restaurants* Best unit in complex. Directly overlooking pool and hot tub* covered, gated parking* Patio is 2 times the size of most other units* Granite countertops* Hardwood floors* Walk in closet in master* Fireplace* Full size Washer/Dryer* Complex includes pool, hot tub (indoor and outdoor), fitness center, clubhouse, etc