602 Granville Court

602 Granville Ct · No Longer Available
Location

602 Granville Ct, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Walking distance to Mercedes Benz HQ* Within 1 mile of: 400 (exit 5, Abernathy Rd), Roswell/Abernathy intersection, Perimeter Mall, Concourse office buildings, LA Fitness, Perimeter Pointe movie theaters, numerous stores, numerous restaurants* Best unit in complex. Directly overlooking pool and hot tub* covered, gated parking* Patio is 2 times the size of most other units* Granite countertops* Hardwood floors* Walk in closet in master* Fireplace* Full size Washer/Dryer* Complex includes pool, hot tub (indoor and outdoor), fitness center, clubhouse, etc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Granville Court have any available units?
602 Granville Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 602 Granville Court have?
Some of 602 Granville Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Granville Court currently offering any rent specials?
602 Granville Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Granville Court pet-friendly?
No, 602 Granville Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 602 Granville Court offer parking?
Yes, 602 Granville Court offers parking.
Does 602 Granville Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 Granville Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Granville Court have a pool?
Yes, 602 Granville Court has a pool.
Does 602 Granville Court have accessible units?
No, 602 Granville Court does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Granville Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Granville Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Granville Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Granville Court does not have units with air conditioning.
