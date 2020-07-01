5565 Julian Place

Amenities
AMAZING DEAL in Desirable Location close to Northside, St.Joes Hospitals & Near Perimeter Shopping, restaurants, businesses , GA 400, I285 and MARTA for commuters. Very open floor plan with Large Living, Separated Dinning, Bright Kitchen w/granite counter tops and SS appliances. Hardwood floor on a main and new carpet up and down there. Oversize Master Suite w/ walking closet. Brand new paint and plantation shutters throughout home! 2car garage offers additional storage area. The home is one of a few positioned overlooking the community green space, ready to move in.