5565 Julian Place
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:41 PM

5565 Julian Place

5565 Julian Place · No Longer Available
Location

5565 Julian Place, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AMAZING DEAL in Desirable Location close to Northside, St.Joes Hospitals & Near Perimeter Shopping, restaurants, businesses , GA 400, I285 and MARTA for commuters. Very open floor plan with Large Living, Separated Dinning, Bright Kitchen w/granite counter tops and SS appliances. Hardwood floor on a main and new carpet up and down there. Oversize Master Suite w/ walking closet. Brand new paint and plantation shutters throughout home! 2car garage offers additional storage area. The home is one of a few positioned overlooking the community green space, ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

