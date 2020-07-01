5565 Julian Place

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

AMAZING DEAL in Desirable Location close to Northside, St.Joes Hospitals & Near Perimeter Shopping, restaurants, businesses , GA 400, I285 and MARTA for commuters. Very open floor plan with Large Living, Separated Dinning, Bright Kitchen w/granite counter tops and SS appliances. Hardwood floor on a main and new carpet up and down there. Oversize Master Suite w/ walking closet. Brand new paint and plantation shutters throughout home! 2car garage offers additional storage area. The home is one of a few positioned overlooking the community green space, ready to move in.