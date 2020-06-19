534 Granite Ridge Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

$1250 / month

2 Bdrm 2-1/2 Bath Townhouse (Atlanta, Sandy Springs)



w/d hookups street parking

Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Townhouse in the best location in town.



Remodeled Kitchen includes: New fixtures, granite counter top, cabinets and appliances

Fresh Paint and new flooring throughout

Den, Living room with fireplace and storage room

All 3 bathrooms remodeled and refreshed

Laundry room with connections for washer and dryer

Roomate Plan:

2 spacious bedrooms upstairs with their own closets and full baths

2 Car Parking space

Townhouse located at the cul-de-sac

Must pass background check and place $1500 deposit

Must be superclean with good background rental history

Only Serious candidates will be considered and need the last three months of pay stub



Townhouse located conveniently at Northridge exit 6 off GA400



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/atlanta-ga?lid=12916627



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5425142)