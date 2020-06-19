534 Granite Ridge Place

Amenities
$1250 / month
2 Bdrm 2-1/2 Bath Townhouse (Atlanta, Sandy Springs)
w/d hookups street parking
Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Townhouse in the best location in town.
Remodeled Kitchen includes: New fixtures, granite counter top, cabinets and appliances
Fresh Paint and new flooring throughout
Den, Living room with fireplace and storage room
All 3 bathrooms remodeled and refreshed
Laundry room with connections for washer and dryer
Roomate Plan:
2 spacious bedrooms upstairs with their own closets and full baths
2 Car Parking space
Townhouse located at the cul-de-sac
Must pass background check and place $1500 deposit
Must be superclean with good background rental history
Only Serious candidates will be considered and need the last three months of pay stub
Townhouse located conveniently at Northridge exit 6 off GA400
No Pets Allowed
