Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

534 Granite Ridge Place

534 Granite Ridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

534 Granite Ridge Place, Sandy Springs, GA 30350

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
$1250 / month
2 Bdrm 2-1/2 Bath Townhouse (Atlanta, Sandy Springs)

w/d hookups street parking
Completely Remodeled 2 Bedroom Townhouse in the best location in town.

Remodeled Kitchen includes: New fixtures, granite counter top, cabinets and appliances
Fresh Paint and new flooring throughout
Den, Living room with fireplace and storage room
All 3 bathrooms remodeled and refreshed
Laundry room with connections for washer and dryer
Roomate Plan:
2 spacious bedrooms upstairs with their own closets and full baths
2 Car Parking space
Townhouse located at the cul-de-sac
Must pass background check and place $1500 deposit
Must be superclean with good background rental history
Only Serious candidates will be considered and need the last three months of pay stub

Townhouse located conveniently at Northridge exit 6 off GA400

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/atlanta-ga?lid=12916627

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5425142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Granite Ridge Place have any available units?
534 Granite Ridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 534 Granite Ridge Place have?
Some of 534 Granite Ridge Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 Granite Ridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
534 Granite Ridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Granite Ridge Place pet-friendly?
No, 534 Granite Ridge Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 534 Granite Ridge Place offer parking?
Yes, 534 Granite Ridge Place offers parking.
Does 534 Granite Ridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 534 Granite Ridge Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Granite Ridge Place have a pool?
No, 534 Granite Ridge Place does not have a pool.
Does 534 Granite Ridge Place have accessible units?
No, 534 Granite Ridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Granite Ridge Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 534 Granite Ridge Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 534 Granite Ridge Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 Granite Ridge Place does not have units with air conditioning.

