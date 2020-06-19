Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

Looking for a great location? Are you ditching the big house and looking to downsize? Look no further-small, quiet upscale townhome community walking distance to Marta, minutes to Perimeter Mall, restaurants, interstates. Step into luxury in this bright, open townhome. Gorgeous hardwoods, if you enjoy cooking and entertaining this chef's dream kitchen has it all, high-end appliance package and plenty of room for your cookware, incredible quartz island easily seats 4. Amazing large deck off the dining room. Upstairs you'll find an enormous master suite w/fabulous shower, secondary bedrooms w/ensuite baths. Lower level bedroom can be used as teen suite, office or family room. 2-car garage plus 2- car carport in back. This is a must see!