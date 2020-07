Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FABULOUS, AND SPACIOUS TOWN-HOME SET IN THE PERFECTLY LOCATED SANDY SPRINGS! CLOSE AND EASY ACCESS TO GA400 AND MARTA. NEWLY REMODELED TOWN-HOME BOASTS 2 BEDROOMS/2 BATHS, BONUS HUGE SUN ROOM, SPACIOUS LIVING WITH FIREPLACE AND BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS, ENCLOSED SUN-ROOM, AND LARGE KITCHEN WITH UPDATED APPLIANCES! LAUNDRY IN UNIT. PRIVATE FENCED BACKYARD PEFECT FOR GILLING AND ENTERTAINING! MAKE THIS ONE YOUR NEW HOME!! TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES AND GROUND MAINTENACE