475 NE Mount Vernon Highway NE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace some paid utils internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Senior Living at its best! Age 55 yrs+ Largest floor plan. One Meal/day plan with an option for extra meals. Newer kitchen appliances, new paint + carpet. Walk-in Shower bathroom with safety features, Washer & Dryer, Prof cleaning 2X/mo, Trash pickup at unit 3X/wk, convenient transportation provided to scheduled appointments or daily errands, Free Wi-FI, professional staff very accessible (24 staff members for 70 units), popular social events from movies, execise classes, games, etc. Add $500/mo if two occupants.