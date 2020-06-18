475 NE Mount Vernon Highway NE

Amenities
Senior Living at its best! Age 55 yrs+ Largest floor plan. One Meal/day plan with an option for extra meals. Newer kitchen appliances, new paint + carpet. Walk-in Shower bathroom with safety features, Washer & Dryer, Prof cleaning 2X/mo, Trash pickup at unit 3X/wk, convenient transportation provided to scheduled appointments or daily errands, Free Wi-FI, professional staff very accessible (24 staff members for 70 units), popular social events from movies, execise classes, games, etc. Add $500/mo if two occupants.