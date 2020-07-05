All apartments in Sandy Springs
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:04 AM

4740 Lafayette Avenue NW

4740 Lafayette Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4740 Lafayette Ave, Sandy Springs, GA 30327
Sandy Springs ITP

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
elevator
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
New construction just minutes to Buckhead, Sandy Springs & in the heart of Chastain Park. Double doors lead to the grand foyer. Large formal dining rm & kitchen opens to the light & bright two story great rm w/floor to ceiling stone fp. Oversized kitchen offers Wolf 6 burner gas range & Sub-Zero refrigerator, breakfast area & keeping rm. Master on main w/luxurious bath has double vanities, sep tub & shower. Upper level has 4 beds, 4 baths & open loft area, ideal for playroom/office. Bonus room over the garage ideal for addtl bedroom/rec space. Elevator to all floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4740 Lafayette Avenue NW have any available units?
4740 Lafayette Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4740 Lafayette Avenue NW have?
Some of 4740 Lafayette Avenue NW's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4740 Lafayette Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
4740 Lafayette Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4740 Lafayette Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 4740 Lafayette Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 4740 Lafayette Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 4740 Lafayette Avenue NW offers parking.
Does 4740 Lafayette Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4740 Lafayette Avenue NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4740 Lafayette Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 4740 Lafayette Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 4740 Lafayette Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 4740 Lafayette Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4740 Lafayette Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4740 Lafayette Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 4740 Lafayette Avenue NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4740 Lafayette Avenue NW does not have units with air conditioning.

