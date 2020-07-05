4740 Lafayette Avenue NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage new construction

New construction just minutes to Buckhead, Sandy Springs & in the heart of Chastain Park. Double doors lead to the grand foyer. Large formal dining rm & kitchen opens to the light & bright two story great rm w/floor to ceiling stone fp. Oversized kitchen offers Wolf 6 burner gas range & Sub-Zero refrigerator, breakfast area & keeping rm. Master on main w/luxurious bath has double vanities, sep tub & shower. Upper level has 4 beds, 4 baths & open loft area, ideal for playroom/office. Bonus room over the garage ideal for addtl bedroom/rec space. Elevator to all floors.