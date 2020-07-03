460 Bridges Creek Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Incredible high-end lease opportunity in booming Sandy Springs. This sleek renovation was completed in 2017 and features the highest grade finishes imaginable. Open concept living makes entertaining a breeze and newly added mudroom allows ample storage for a busy lifestyle. The original master suite still exists on the main floor but the reconfigured lower level suite boasts a luxury hotel style washroom and double walk-in-closets. Private courtyards and gathering areas were created off of both terrace level and main level. A charming community completes the package.