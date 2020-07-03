460 Bridges Creek Trail Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Incredible high-end lease opportunity in booming Sandy Springs. This sleek renovation was completed in 2017 and features the highest grade finishes imaginable. Open concept living makes entertaining a breeze and newly added mudroom allows ample storage for a busy lifestyle. The original master suite still exists on the main floor but the reconfigured lower level suite boasts a luxury hotel style washroom and double walk-in-closets. Private courtyards and gathering areas were created off of both terrace level and main level. A charming community completes the package.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
