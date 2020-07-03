All apartments in Sandy Springs
460 Bridges Creek Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

460 Bridges Creek Trail

460 Bridges Creek Trail Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

460 Bridges Creek Trail Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Incredible high-end lease opportunity in booming Sandy Springs. This sleek renovation was completed in 2017 and features the highest grade finishes imaginable. Open concept living makes entertaining a breeze and newly added mudroom allows ample storage for a busy lifestyle. The original master suite still exists on the main floor but the reconfigured lower level suite boasts a luxury hotel style washroom and double walk-in-closets. Private courtyards and gathering areas were created off of both terrace level and main level. A charming community completes the package.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 Bridges Creek Trail have any available units?
460 Bridges Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 460 Bridges Creek Trail have?
Some of 460 Bridges Creek Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 460 Bridges Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
460 Bridges Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Bridges Creek Trail pet-friendly?
No, 460 Bridges Creek Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 460 Bridges Creek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 460 Bridges Creek Trail offers parking.
Does 460 Bridges Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 460 Bridges Creek Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Bridges Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 460 Bridges Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 460 Bridges Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 460 Bridges Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Bridges Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 460 Bridges Creek Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 460 Bridges Creek Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 460 Bridges Creek Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

