4595 Lake Forrest Dr

First time on the rental market in Buckhead! Quietly tucked away and not visible from the street is the perfect 2 bedroom suite hideaway just blocks from Chastain Park. Ready now and newly furnished. Just move in! Excellent quality and finish level and feels like a cottage in the mountains surrounded by a creek and plenty of privacy. Enjoy a master and office on main and another spacious master downstairs with separate entrance. Walls of glass and walk out to a beautiful outdoor patio. Gourmet kitchen with Sub Zero, stone counters and custom cabinets. Walk out to large dining patio with gas grill. Full laundry next to kitchen. Partially fenced for a pet. This is a super special property in Buckhead. Contact agent for easy showing.