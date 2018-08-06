All apartments in Sandy Springs
4595 Lake Forrest Dr
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

4595 Lake Forrest Dr

4595 Lake Forrest Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4595 Lake Forrest Drive Northwest, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Sandy Springs ITP

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
First time on the rental market in Buckhead! Quietly tucked away and not visible from the street is the perfect 2 bedroom suite hideaway just blocks from Chastain Park. Ready now and newly furnished. Just move in! Excellent quality and finish level and feels like a cottage in the mountains surrounded by a creek and plenty of privacy. Enjoy a master and office on main and another spacious master downstairs with separate entrance. Walls of glass and walk out to a beautiful outdoor patio. Gourmet kitchen with Sub Zero, stone counters and custom cabinets. Walk out to large dining patio with gas grill. Full laundry next to kitchen. Partially fenced for a pet. This is a super special property in Buckhead. Contact agent for easy showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4595 Lake Forrest Dr have any available units?
4595 Lake Forrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4595 Lake Forrest Dr have?
Some of 4595 Lake Forrest Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4595 Lake Forrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4595 Lake Forrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4595 Lake Forrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4595 Lake Forrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4595 Lake Forrest Dr offer parking?
No, 4595 Lake Forrest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4595 Lake Forrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4595 Lake Forrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4595 Lake Forrest Dr have a pool?
No, 4595 Lake Forrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4595 Lake Forrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 4595 Lake Forrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4595 Lake Forrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4595 Lake Forrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4595 Lake Forrest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4595 Lake Forrest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

