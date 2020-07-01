All apartments in Sandy Springs
Location

455 Hammond Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Huge lot w/ fenced in yard, large sq. footage and move-in ready home in the heart of Sandy Springs! Come see this 4 bed + den, 3 bath, open floorplan, 2 car carport, tons of storage closets and fully finished basement. Fresh interior paint and carpet, hardwoods along main level and ceramic tile in finished basement - all appliances included! Driveway has ample parking and turnaround drive for easier access. Location is perfect with easy access to I-285, GA400, Roswell Rd, Perimeter Mall, & much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 Hammond Drive have any available units?
455 Hammond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 455 Hammond Drive have?
Some of 455 Hammond Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 Hammond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
455 Hammond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 Hammond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 455 Hammond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 455 Hammond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 455 Hammond Drive offers parking.
Does 455 Hammond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 455 Hammond Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 Hammond Drive have a pool?
No, 455 Hammond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 455 Hammond Drive have accessible units?
No, 455 Hammond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 455 Hammond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 Hammond Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 455 Hammond Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 455 Hammond Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

