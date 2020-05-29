All apartments in Sandy Springs
45 Cameron Glen Drive
45 Cameron Glen Drive

45 Cameron Glen Court · No Longer Available
Location

45 Cameron Glen Court, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful all-brick traditional home located in the heart of Sandy Springs sought-after subdivision "Cameron Glen". Whole home has been recently renovated. Home features: Stunning kit w/ sep gas cooktop & SS appl's. Large island & entire wall of built-in cabinets & drawers. Family room w/ exposed beams, cathedral ceilings, floor to-ceiling windows, wine storage & ice machine w/ access to patio for an amazing entertaining spot. Massive master bedroom, walk-in closets, French doors to covered patio. Enormous basement, private location in neighborhood. Perfect 10!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Cameron Glen Drive have any available units?
45 Cameron Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 45 Cameron Glen Drive have?
Some of 45 Cameron Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Cameron Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
45 Cameron Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Cameron Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 45 Cameron Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 45 Cameron Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 45 Cameron Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 45 Cameron Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Cameron Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Cameron Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 45 Cameron Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 45 Cameron Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 45 Cameron Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Cameron Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Cameron Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Cameron Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Cameron Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

