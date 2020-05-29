45 Cameron Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful all-brick traditional home located in the heart of Sandy Springs sought-after subdivision "Cameron Glen". Whole home has been recently renovated. Home features: Stunning kit w/ sep gas cooktop & SS appl's. Large island & entire wall of built-in cabinets & drawers. Family room w/ exposed beams, cathedral ceilings, floor to-ceiling windows, wine storage & ice machine w/ access to patio for an amazing entertaining spot. Massive master bedroom, walk-in closets, French doors to covered patio. Enormous basement, private location in neighborhood. Perfect 10!