436 The North Chace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport courtyard parking internet access

Ideally located between the Perimeter Business District and Sandy Springs, this beautifully updated, sophisticated townhome is further enhanced by the peace and quiet of the Autumn Chase neighborhood. Enjoy the easy access to your new home from your entry level carport through a private courtyard. Updates include all new flooring, fully renovated bathrooms, and an amazing new kitchen with an abundance of storage space and high end appliances. Be sure to check out the wine bar and the Wi-Fi enabled refrigerator helps you keep your shopping list up to date!