Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM

436 The North Chace

436 The North Chace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

436 The North Chace Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
internet access
Ideally located between the Perimeter Business District and Sandy Springs, this beautifully updated, sophisticated townhome is further enhanced by the peace and quiet of the Autumn Chase neighborhood. Enjoy the easy access to your new home from your entry level carport through a private courtyard. Updates include all new flooring, fully renovated bathrooms, and an amazing new kitchen with an abundance of storage space and high end appliances. Be sure to check out the wine bar and the Wi-Fi enabled refrigerator helps you keep your shopping list up to date!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 The North Chace have any available units?
436 The North Chace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 436 The North Chace have?
Some of 436 The North Chace's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 The North Chace currently offering any rent specials?
436 The North Chace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 The North Chace pet-friendly?
No, 436 The North Chace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 436 The North Chace offer parking?
Yes, 436 The North Chace offers parking.
Does 436 The North Chace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 436 The North Chace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 The North Chace have a pool?
No, 436 The North Chace does not have a pool.
Does 436 The North Chace have accessible units?
No, 436 The North Chace does not have accessible units.
Does 436 The North Chace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 436 The North Chace has units with dishwashers.
Does 436 The North Chace have units with air conditioning?
No, 436 The North Chace does not have units with air conditioning.

