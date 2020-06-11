All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 4312 Parkside Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
4312 Parkside Place
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:17 AM

4312 Parkside Place

4312 Parkside Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Highpoint
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4312 Parkside Pl, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Highpoint

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just minutes from Buckhead! The Townes at Chastain is close to shopping, restaurants, and walk to Chastain Park! 2 Bedroom and 2 Baths on upper level, 1/2 bath on main level and 1 bonus/flex room (can be office or 3rd bedroom) and 1/2 bath on lower level
Three levels with 1 car garage and a finished terrace level. Very open main level with a beautiful kitchen that offers tons of cabinets and storage, large island, and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and stacked washer and dryer. The great room features a stone fireplace and hardwoods throughout first floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4312 Parkside Place have any available units?
4312 Parkside Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 4312 Parkside Place have?
Some of 4312 Parkside Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4312 Parkside Place currently offering any rent specials?
4312 Parkside Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4312 Parkside Place pet-friendly?
No, 4312 Parkside Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 4312 Parkside Place offer parking?
Yes, 4312 Parkside Place offers parking.
Does 4312 Parkside Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4312 Parkside Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4312 Parkside Place have a pool?
No, 4312 Parkside Place does not have a pool.
Does 4312 Parkside Place have accessible units?
No, 4312 Parkside Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4312 Parkside Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4312 Parkside Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 4312 Parkside Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4312 Parkside Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountains at Morgan Falls
8075 Adair Ln
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Legacy Key
8800 Dunwoody Pl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
IMT Sandy Springs
6558 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Celebration At Sandy Springs
7000 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Adley City Springs
6075 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Spalding Bridge
47 Spalding Trl
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Windsor at Glenridge
5610 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College