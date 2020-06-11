4312 Parkside Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Just minutes from Buckhead! The Townes at Chastain is close to shopping, restaurants, and walk to Chastain Park! 2 Bedroom and 2 Baths on upper level, 1/2 bath on main level and 1 bonus/flex room (can be office or 3rd bedroom) and 1/2 bath on lower level

Three levels with 1 car garage and a finished terrace level. Very open main level with a beautiful kitchen that offers tons of cabinets and storage, large island, and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and stacked washer and dryer. The great room features a stone fireplace and hardwoods throughout first floor.