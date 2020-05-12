4015 Eamont Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill

Welcome Home to the Gated community of AtWater in Sandy Springs! Enjoy afternoons by the community POOL! NEW townhome w/ELEVATOR features an open floor plan w/9 ft ceilings, stone fireplace, hardwood flooring, + walk out Basement. Fireside Den opens to Chef's Kitchen + Sun Room & grilling Deck. Kitchen features quartz counters, new SS Appliances, double ovens, sizable Island & Pantry. Many upgrades throughout! Large Bedrooms w/ample closet space. Huge Master Bedroom Suite! Terrace level has third Bedroom & Bath w/a second Den area + additional storage space.