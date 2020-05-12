All apartments in Sandy Springs
Find more places like 4015 Eamont Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sandy Springs, GA
/
4015 Eamont Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:38 AM

4015 Eamont Lane

4015 Eamont Ln · (404) 414-8440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sandy Springs
See all
Sandy Springs ITP
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4015 Eamont Ln, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Sandy Springs ITP

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome Home to the Gated community of AtWater in Sandy Springs! Enjoy afternoons by the community POOL! NEW townhome w/ELEVATOR features an open floor plan w/9 ft ceilings, stone fireplace, hardwood flooring, + walk out Basement. Fireside Den opens to Chef's Kitchen + Sun Room & grilling Deck. Kitchen features quartz counters, new SS Appliances, double ovens, sizable Island & Pantry. Many upgrades throughout! Large Bedrooms w/ample closet space. Huge Master Bedroom Suite! Terrace level has third Bedroom & Bath w/a second Den area + additional storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 Eamont Lane have any available units?
4015 Eamont Lane has a unit available for $5,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4015 Eamont Lane have?
Some of 4015 Eamont Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 Eamont Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4015 Eamont Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 Eamont Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4015 Eamont Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 4015 Eamont Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4015 Eamont Lane does offer parking.
Does 4015 Eamont Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4015 Eamont Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 Eamont Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4015 Eamont Lane has a pool.
Does 4015 Eamont Lane have accessible units?
No, 4015 Eamont Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 Eamont Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4015 Eamont Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4015 Eamont Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4015 Eamont Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4015 Eamont Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Gates
7200 Peachtree-Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Aspire Perimeter
5385 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
1160 Hammond
1160 Hammond Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
The Adair
415 Morgan Falls Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
Perimeter 5550
5550 Glenridge Dr NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
The Collection
4600 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Bell Glenridge
111 Glenridge Point Pkwy
Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Arabelle Perimeter
1110 Hammond Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Similar Pages

Sandy Springs 1 BedroomsSandy Springs 2 Bedrooms
Sandy Springs Apartments with ParkingSandy Springs Apartments with Pool
Sandy Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighpointPerimeter Center
North Springs ApartmentsDunwoody Panhandle
Downtown Sandy SpringsSandy Springs Itp

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity