350 Peachtree Dunwoody

Location

350 Peachtree Dunwoody Circle, Sandy Springs, GA 30342
Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
trash valet
Looking for someone to sub-lease my 1BHK apartment at Hawthorne Gates at Dunwoody.

7200 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30328

This apartment is on the third floor with a beautiful wide balcony. The apartment is well-lit and has a huge walk-in closet. Easy access to public transportation: 10min walk to North Springs Station. Great Community features like Fitness center, Valet trash,Pool etc.,

Rent- 1200$

895 Sq.Ft

Move in - Feb 15th (lease is valid till Sep 2020 and can be extended if needed)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Peachtree Dunwoody have any available units?
350 Peachtree Dunwoody doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 350 Peachtree Dunwoody have?
Some of 350 Peachtree Dunwoody's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Peachtree Dunwoody currently offering any rent specials?
350 Peachtree Dunwoody is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Peachtree Dunwoody pet-friendly?
No, 350 Peachtree Dunwoody is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 350 Peachtree Dunwoody offer parking?
No, 350 Peachtree Dunwoody does not offer parking.
Does 350 Peachtree Dunwoody have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 Peachtree Dunwoody does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Peachtree Dunwoody have a pool?
Yes, 350 Peachtree Dunwoody has a pool.
Does 350 Peachtree Dunwoody have accessible units?
No, 350 Peachtree Dunwoody does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Peachtree Dunwoody have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 Peachtree Dunwoody does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 350 Peachtree Dunwoody have units with air conditioning?
No, 350 Peachtree Dunwoody does not have units with air conditioning.

