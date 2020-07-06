350 Peachtree Dunwoody

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool trash valet

Looking for someone to sub-lease my 1BHK apartment at Hawthorne Gates at Dunwoody.



7200 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30328



This apartment is on the third floor with a beautiful wide balcony. The apartment is well-lit and has a huge walk-in closet. Easy access to public transportation: 10min walk to North Springs Station. Great Community features like Fitness center, Valet trash,Pool etc.,



Rent- 1200$



895 Sq.Ft



Move in - Feb 15th (lease is valid till Sep 2020 and can be extended if needed)