346 Carpenter Dr
Last updated March 30 2020 at 11:25 PM

346 Carpenter Dr

346 Carpenter Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

346 Carpenter Drive Northeast, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Downtown Sandy Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
guest parking
Awesome Sandy Springs Location! Close to EVERYTHING! Updated 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath townhome. Large living rm & separate dining rm w/hardwood floors open to kitchen w/white cabinets, new stainless appliances, new floors & breakfast bar. Two master suites w/ plenty of closet space, tons of light w/a bath in between the bedrooms. Brand carpet, paint, appliances, etc. 1/2 bath on main level, full size washer & dryer included, fenced private courtyard, one car parking space w/guest parking available. Gated community w/swimming pool. Close to shopping, restaurants, 285, 400, Roswell Rd, etc. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 Carpenter Dr have any available units?
346 Carpenter Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sandy Springs, GA.
What amenities does 346 Carpenter Dr have?
Some of 346 Carpenter Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 Carpenter Dr currently offering any rent specials?
346 Carpenter Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 Carpenter Dr pet-friendly?
No, 346 Carpenter Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sandy Springs.
Does 346 Carpenter Dr offer parking?
Yes, 346 Carpenter Dr offers parking.
Does 346 Carpenter Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 346 Carpenter Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 Carpenter Dr have a pool?
Yes, 346 Carpenter Dr has a pool.
Does 346 Carpenter Dr have accessible units?
No, 346 Carpenter Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 346 Carpenter Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 346 Carpenter Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 346 Carpenter Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 346 Carpenter Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

