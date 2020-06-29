346 Carpenter Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool guest parking

Awesome Sandy Springs Location! Close to EVERYTHING! Updated 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath townhome. Large living rm & separate dining rm w/hardwood floors open to kitchen w/white cabinets, new stainless appliances, new floors & breakfast bar. Two master suites w/ plenty of closet space, tons of light w/a bath in between the bedrooms. Brand carpet, paint, appliances, etc. 1/2 bath on main level, full size washer & dryer included, fenced private courtyard, one car parking space w/guest parking available. Gated community w/swimming pool. Close to shopping, restaurants, 285, 400, Roswell Rd, etc. This is a must see!